Buhari orders incorporation of NNPC, names board members

Marcus Fatunmole
President Muhammadu Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The president has also constituted the board members of the corporation.

A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina said Buhari named Ifeanyi Ararume as board chairman of the NNPC Ltd.

He also appointed the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Mele Kolo Kyari and Umar Ajiya as chief executive officer and chief financial officer of the corporation, respectively.

Other members of the board are  Tajudeen Umar (North East),  Lami O. Ahmed (North Central), Mohammed Lawal (North West), Margaret Chuba Okadigbo (South East), Constance Harry Marshal (South-South), and Pius Akinyelure (South West).

The president’s action was in consonance with Section 53(1) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, which required the minister of petroleum resources to call for the incorporation of the NNPC Limited within six months of commencement of the Act in consultation with the minister of finance on the nominal shares of the company, according to the statement.

Buhari directed Kyari to take the necessary steps to ensure that the NNPC Limited’s incorporation was consistent with the PIA 2021.

The president signed the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill into law on August 16.

 

