NYSC deploys corps members for Batch C stream II orientation camp

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed prospective corps members (PCMs), for the Batch C Stream II orientation exercise across the country.

A statement by the NYSC, on X on Monday, January 20, noted that some PCMs deployed to Lagos State would undertake their orientation course in Ekiti, Ondo, and Osun States.

It added that PCMs deployed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would have their orientation in Nasarawa and Kaduna States.

The orientation camps, which opens nationwide on Wednesday, January 22, are set to provide participants with the essential training and guidance required for their mandatory one-year national service.

The agency advised PCMs against travelling at night while heading to their designated orientation camps.

The corps members are expected to receive their posting to places of primary assignment at the end of the orientation exercise.

The Batch C Stream II deployment is part of the NYSC’s effort to ensure that all eligible graduates participate in the service, aimed at fostering national unity and integration.

Established in 1973, the NYSC is a programme designed by the Nigerian government to foster national unity, promote patriotism, and equip young people with self-employment skills, among other objectives.

Every Nigerian graduate under 30 must participate in the service, during which they are deployed to various states to work in different sectors.

Since its establishment by the former military head of state, Yakubu Gowon, shortly after the country’s civil war, the NYSC has undergone various reforms and has significantly lived up to its mission of unifying Nigeria, despite palpable challenges, including corruption, militating against it.