NYSC extends 2025 Batch C registration by 48 hours over system glitch

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has extended the online registration for the 2025 Batch C prospective corps members by 48 hours due to technical challenges encountered during the exercise.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, on Saturday, the NYSC announced that the registration, initially set to close on November 9, would end at midnight on Tuesday, November 11.

“The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has noted the difficulties being faced by some prospective corps members (PCMs) in the ongoing registration for the 2025 Batch ‘C’ mobilisation. The longer than usual time it is taking some PCMs to complete the registration is as a result of network issues.”

The Corps apologised to applicants for the inconvenience, noting that it’s working to resolve the glitch.

“While management regrets the inconvenience this might have caused our valued PCMs, we wish to assure all that we are working round the clock to resolve the issues and ensure they enjoy seamless registration.

“In view of this regrettable development, management has extended the registration period by 48 hours till midnight of Tuesday, 11th November 2025, to enable our enthusiastic PCMs conclude their registration,” the statement read.