NYSC orientation camp re-opens on November 10, says youth minister

SUNDAY Dare, the Nigerian Minister of Youth and Sport has announced that the National Youth Service (NYSC) orientation camp is set to resume on November 10th, 2020.

Dare made this announcement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday morning, saying the full COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to in the orientation camps across the nation.

“The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced,” Dare posted.

The ICIR had reported that the management NYSC ordered the immediate close down of all orientation camps across the country over the fear of the imminent spread of COVID-19.

“Sequel to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the National Sports Festival, Management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the ongoing Orientation course for the 2020 Batch” A” Stream 1 Corps Members,” Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC spokesperson said in a statement.