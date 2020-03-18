NYSC shuts down orientation camps nationwide over fear of coronavirus spread

THE management of National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) has ordered the immediate close down of all orientation camps across the country over the fear of an imminent spread of novel coronavirus.

A source in Gombe State told The ICIR Wednesday morning that the camp commandant for Gombe State orientation camp Commandant whose name was not given told corps members who are barely one week in the camp for the 2020 Batch A Stream 1 that the camp would close down on Wednesday.

Feelers from states like Sokoto, Abia, Ebonyi, Delta and Osun revealed that scheduled activities at the respective orientation camps have also been disrupted for fear of the spread of coronavirus.

When The ICIR contacted NYSC Spokesperson, Adenike Adeyemi, confirmed the development and issued a statement announcing the closure of the camps pending the situation normalises.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: SUSPENSION OF THE ONGOING ORIENTATION COURSE

Sequel to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the National Sports Festival, Management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the ongoing Orientation course for the 2020 Batch ” A” Stream 1 Corps Members.

Therefore, the Corps Members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the Orientation camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the Nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat.

Management wishes to state that no Corps Member or Camp Official has contracted the virus,

Thank you.

MANAGEMENT