NYSC: Prospective Corps members to present fitness certificates

THE National Youth Service Corps has announced that prospective corps members will henceforth present fitness certificates from recognised public health facilities as a requirement for registration atl orientation camps across the country.

This was made known by the NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Megwa disclosed that the new development would avail the scheme credible information on the health status of corp members and also protect them from exploitation by unscrupulous persons.

He explained that the policy was introduced as a result of the regimentation and physical demands of some activities that are undertaken by corps members during the orientation programme.

“In view of the regimentation and physical demands of some activities of the NYSC orientation programme, the management of the scheme introduced presentation of Certificate of Fitness from recognised public health facilities by prospective corps members as a requirement for registration at the orientation camp.

“The essence is to enable camp officials manage those who are not fit to undertake certain activities in the camp. This has been largely misunderstood, leading to extortion of some prospective corps members by fraudulent individuals in their bid to secure such documents some of which may not stand a test of integrity.“