34.1 C
Abuja

NYSC: Prospective Corps members to present fitness certificates

Featured NewsNews
Mustapha Usman
National Youth Service Corps
Illustrated photo of corps members holding Nigerian flag. Credit: NYSC Facebook page
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Youth Service Corps has announced that prospective corps members will henceforth present fitness certificates from recognised public health facilities as a requirement for registration atl orientation camps across the country.

This was made known by the NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Megwa disclosed that the new development would avail the scheme credible information on the health status of corp members and also protect them from exploitation by unscrupulous persons.

He explained that the policy was introduced as a result of the regimentation and physical demands of some activities that are undertaken by corps members during the orientation programme.

“In view of the regimentation and physical demands of some activities of the NYSC orientation programme, the management of the scheme introduced presentation of Certificate of Fitness from recognised public health facilities by prospective corps members as a requirement for registration at the orientation camp.

“The essence is to enable camp officials manage those who are not fit to undertake certain activities in the camp. This has been largely misunderstood, leading to extortion of some prospective corps members by fraudulent individuals in their bid to secure such documents some of which may not stand a test of integrity.“

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

Online News Association organises women’s leadership accelerator

THE Online News Association (ONA) is accepting candidates for the Women's Leadership Accelerator. The yearlong intensive...
Political Parties

2023: PDP asks court to sack APC NWC, disqualify Tinubu, others

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked an Abuja Federal High Court to sack...
News

Reps accuse Foreign Affairs minister of extra-budgetary expenditures

THE House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has accused the Minister of Foreign...
Business and Economy

Ibom, Azman Air resume flight operations after strike

IBOM Air and Azman Air have resumed flight operations at the Murtala Mohammed Airport...
News

Twitter will charge $8 monthly for account verification – Musk

Elon Musk has said Twitter Blue will charge $8 monthly for verification. This is coming...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOnline News Association organises women’s leadership accelerator

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.