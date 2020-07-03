NYSC rectifies error in Obaseki’s certificate, issues new one

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a new certificate to Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State, following the rectification of an error in his surname from Obasek to Obaseki on his discharge certificate.

The corps in a letter dated June 19, signed by Okonofua K .N n behalf of the NYSC Director General, said it had carried out an investigation which proved a need for re-issuance of the certificate to reflect the correct name of the governor.

“I refer to your letter referenced EOG/ABI/99/VOL IV/172 dated 18th June, 2020, on the above subject matter please,” the letter read.

“I am directed to inform you that after investigation, the management of the National Youth Service Corps has approved that a new Certificate of National Service reflecting the Surname OBASEKI be produced as the earlier Certificate number 063107 dated 6th August, 1980 has been cancelled due to error in the surname i.e OBASEK.

“Accept the assurances of the Director-General’s regard,” the letter read.

Obaseki was disqualified by the Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the party’s governorship election primary in Edo State citing discrepancies in the academic certificates submitted by the governor.

Subsequently, Obaseki defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested and won the party’s governorship primary election.s.

Meanwhile, a suit accusing the governor of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan was dismissed by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The case was dismissed by the presiding judge, Justice Anwuli Chiekere, due to the absence of the plaintiffs and the defendant.