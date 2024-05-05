NYSC trust fund will create employment for graduates – Senate

CHAIRMAN of the Senate Committee on Youth and Community Engagement, Yemi Adaramodu, representing All Progressive Congress(APC) Ekiti South, said the recently approved National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund Bill will create employment opportunities for graduates.

Adaramodu made this revelation on Saturday, May 5, 2024, while leading a committee delegation on an official visit to the Oyo State NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin.

He stated that the bill had passed both first and second readings as well as other legislative test runs and would shortly be sent to the president for assent.

According to the lawmaker, the main goal of the bill’s provisions is to guarantee that corps members receive the training they need to succeed through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program.

He continued by saying that the Bill’s provisions also address corps members who may want to pursue a career in business after their year of service.

“The issue of unemployment and what next for corps members after the service year will be a thing of the past soon.

“The bill will ensure that the dreams of every Nigeria graduate become a reality,” he further said.

Adaramodu revealed that the Senate would shortly begin working on the upward revision of corps members’ allowances nationwide in coordination with relevant government ministries, agencies, and other stakeholders.

He disclosed that in addition to the youth development initiatives included in the NYSC trust fund bill, the Senate would take into account other initiatives in its legislative agenda.

Also speaking, the Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Abel Odoba, stated that the goal of the NYSC SAED program was to encourage corps members to think about starting their businesses or working for themselves.

According to Odoba, the NYSC trust fund bill will essentially end youth unemployment in Nigeria among Nigerian graduates.

He further said that Bill will provide a soft landing for corps members who have undergone the SAED programme in securing startup funds.

“Through the trust fund, skilled corps members will be given startup grants so that they will become employers of labour and contribute to development of the nation,” he added.