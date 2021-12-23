NYU invites entries for Matthew Power Literary Reporting Grant

— 1 min read

THE Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute of New York University invites applications for the Matthew Power Literary Reporting Grant.

The grant is in honor of the late journalist Matthew Power, who reported empathetically on the human condition and died on assignment in Uganda in March 2014.

Early-career nonfiction writers who want to focus on stories that uncover truths about the human condition can apply for funding.

The winner will receive $12,500, NYU identity, and full online and onsite NYU Bobst Library research and reference privileges, as well as an office at the NYU Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, space allowing.

NYU says, “Offered for the first time in 2015, the Award has been endowed by individuals and organizations touched by the life and work of Matthew Power, a wide-roving and award-winning journalist who sought to live and share the experience of the individuals and places on which he was reporting.”

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 16, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.