34.1 C
Abuja

NYU invites entries for Matthew Power Literary Reporting Grant

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Free-Apply.com New York University - Free-Apply.com
Free-Apply.com New York University - Free-Apply.com

Related

1min read

THE Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute of New York University invites applications for the Matthew Power Literary Reporting Grant.

The grant is in honor of the late journalist Matthew Power, who reported empathetically on the human condition and died on assignment in Uganda in March 2014.

Early-career nonfiction writers who want to focus on stories that uncover truths about the human condition can apply for funding.

The winner will receive $12,500, NYU identity, and full online and onsite NYU Bobst Library research and reference privileges, as well as an office at the NYU Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, space allowing.

NYU says, “Offered for the first time in 2015, the Award has been endowed by individuals and organizations touched by the life and work of Matthew Power, a wide-roving and award-winning journalist who sought to live and share the experience of the individuals and places on which he was reporting.”

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 16, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media Opportunities

NYU invites entries for Matthew Power Literary Reporting Grant

THE Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute of New York University invites applications for the...
Business and Economy

Titan Bank acquires 89% majority share in Union Bank

TITAN TRUST BANK  (TTB) has acquired the majority shareholding in Union Bank of Nigeria...
Featured News

Suspected ISWAP terrorists bomb Maiduguri as Buhari visits Borno

SUSPECTED members of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) have launched multiple...
News

Queen Silekunola breaks up with Ooni after three years

QUEEN Silekunola Naomi has ended her marriage with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan...
News

Security operatives kill two protesters, injure four others in Katsina

RESIDENTS of Kanon Haki have accused security operatives of killing two protesters and leaving...
Advertisement

Most Read

Under Buhari, Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (1)

FCT Police begin investigation of officers in viral extortion video

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why I refused to sign electoral bill – Buhari

Torture, modern slavery of Almajiri children in northern Nigeria

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Bandits kill 119 persons in 10 days

Their pains, frustration in the hands of Lagos Okada riders (PART 2)

Without investigation, Osun Police release SSS operative who allegedly killed 21-year-old Temitope

Dowen College: Five students involved in alleged murder of Sylvester Oromoni granted N1m bail...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTitan Bank acquires 89% majority share in Union Bank

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.