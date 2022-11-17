Obasanjo advocates girl child education

By Faith Abeka

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed support for girl child education while lambasting those against the empowerment of the female gender.

Speaking at this year’s World Diabetes Day that took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo’s Presidential Library’s main auditorium, in Abeokuta, Obasanjo emphasised the need for contentment in every human endeavor, saying it could reduce the chances of getting diabetes.

Narrating his childhood experience, he remembered how his younger sister was suddenly pulled out of school which made their development into adulthood different.

This made him resolve to ensure and always do whatever he can do for the girl child education.

“The culture in some parts of the country where the male child is given preference over the female child is an idea and culture that must be killed. Woe betides anyone who attempts to relegate my eldest child Iyabo. Iyabo will crush such a person be he or she,” he added.

However, he reiterated that, he remains an advocate of the education of every Nigerian child.