We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FORMER President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo has denied reports that he is planning to form a new political party that will challenge the two major political parties in 2023.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media Affairs Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo described the reports as false and a part of “efforts by some people to drag him into their political games.”

“I’m done with partisan politics but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world is that my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group,” it read.

The former president urged Nigerians to respect his decision to remain a non-partisan statesman and desist from attempting to involve him in partisan politics.

”If anything, Chief Obasanjo’s political party today is the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues. It is the party of Nigeria which must be saved, kept wholesomely united in peace, security, equity, development and progress,” it read.

Obasanjo had suggested the creation of a new political movement in 2018 while discouraging Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari from seeking re-election the following year.

In a statement released in January 2018, Obasanjo called for a third force that would put the youth and concerned Nigerians at the forefront of the struggle for a better Nigeria.

He named the Movement Coalition for Nigeria (CN) and vowed to severe ties with the group if it evolved into a political party due to his non-partisan stance.

“This Coalition for Nigeria will be a movement that will drive Nigeria up and forward. It must have a pride of place for all Nigerians, particularly for our youth and our women. It is a coalition of hope for all Nigerians for speedy, quality and equal development, security, unity, prosperity and progress,” it read.