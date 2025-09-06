Obi suspends public activities to embark on medical rest

FORMER Anambra State governor and the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has announced that he will be taking a short medical break, resulting in the suspension of his planned engagements both in Nigeria and abroad this weekend.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Saturday September 6, Obi revealed that he took ill while participating in a tourism event in Enugu on Friday.

“Earlier in Enugu, I was not feeling well. I visited the hospital where the doctor gave me some medication and advised me to take a day or two days rest.

“In obedience to the doctor’s advice, I will not be able to meet up with all my scheduled engagements this weekend.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconveniences this might cause and humbly plead for understanding,” he wrote.

The former governor explained that after his event in Enugu, he visited the Good Hope Specialist Hospital in Isulo, Orumba South LGA, Anambra State, and afterwards he proceeded to Owerri.

“I proceeded to Owerri to honour an invitation from Barrister Nnaemeka Maduagwu for a dinner held in honour of his former boss, former Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,” he said.

The ICIR reported that the former presidential candidate donated N10 million towards its acquisition and revitalisation by the Aguata Diocese of the Church of Nigeria in Isulo, Anambra State during his visit and commended the diocese’s plans to transform the facility into a full-scale health complex with a School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Health Technology.

“Healthcare remains one of the most meaningful investments we can make. Together, we can build a healthier Nigeria,” he stated.