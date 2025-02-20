Officials react as Niger reportedly bars Nigerian travellers with ECOWAS passport

ECONOMIC Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry officials have reacted to reports that Niger Republic has introduced stricter immigration rules requiring visitors from Nigeria to present a valid international passport’ different from the ECOWAS passport before they could be allowed into the country.

The new order allegedly came on the heels of Niger’s recent withdrawal from ECOWAS alongside Mali and Burkina Faso following military putsches in the countries.

According to reports, Nigerians willing to enter Niger must have a valid international passport in addition to an ECOWAS passport.

The Punch newspaper quoted several sources who claimed the Nigerien authorities had tightened immigration measures at its key borders, including Illela in Nigeria and Konni in Niger, despite maintaining an open border with Nigeria.

This has reportedly caused significant difficulties for cross-border traders and commuters, as border officials no longer recognise the ECOWAS passport as a valid travel document.

Daily Trust also reported that immigration officials at the Ilella-Niger border confirmed the development.

Travellers fear the situation could deteriorate further, disrupting trade and movement across the two nations.

Reports indicate that Nigerian travellers are forced to pay bribes to Nigerien immigration officials before they are allowed to pass since they could not produce the new passport demanded by the country.

Reacting to the development in a chat with The ICIR on Thursday, February 20, the ECOWAS head of communication, Joel Ahofodji, described it as a rumour.

“ECOWAS is not reacting to rumours. No, ECOWAS does not work with rumours. What’s more, ECOWAS is an institution and the Nigerian authorities have not officially referred the matter to it,” he stated.

He urged reporters to visit the borders and see things for themselves.

Also speaking on the matter in a chat with The ICIR, the acting head of Crisis Monitoring and Public Communications at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said there was no official report on the issue yet.

The ICIR reports that the new restrictions on Nigerian travellers using ECOWAS passports are likely to have significant economic implications, particularly for cross-border traders and businesses.

The African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) and the ECOWAS regional trade agreements aim to promote economic integration and the free movement of goods and services among member states. However, if Niger chooses to tighten its borders, it may hinder the implementation of these agreements and disrupt trade flows.

Niger has strong economic links with several northern states in Nigeria, and such restrictions could lead to a decline in trade volumes and revenue losses for businesses that rely on cross-border trade.

The restrictions may also increase the cost of doing business, as traders may need to obtain additional documentation or pay bribes to facilitate their movements.

Nigeria states bordering Niger are Kano, Katsina, and Sokoto.

The states have historically maintained strong trade relationships with Niger, with many businesses relying on the ECOWAS passport to facilitate the movement of goods and services.

Following the exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from ECOWAS, The ICIR reported that Nigeria’s fight against insurgency could suffer and the exit could negatively impact its economy.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso were sanctioned by ECOWAS for enforcing a military regime and severing diplomatic ties with France, their colonial masters.

They officially pulled out of ECOWAS on January 28.