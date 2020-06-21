Ogun gov’t suspends task force officials without pay for assaulting woman while enforcing lockdown

THE Ogun State Government has ordered the suspension of all taskforce officials involved in the assault of a woman in Ifo Local Government of the State.

Ogun government revealed this via a statement signed by the Ifo Local Government Transition Chairman, Fola Salami on Sunday.

Reacting to the incident, Salami wrote that the attention of the government has been drawn to a viral video which occured at Ojodu Abiodun under Ifo local government.

According to Salami, the officials action ‘implies inhumane attitude’ and is a shock to him.

He added that the officials’s attitude does not portray the humane nature popularly preached by Ifo local Government.

“On this note, I am suspending all officials involved without pay, until further notice,” Salami wrote.

Following the suspension of the officials, Salami stated that the public should be rest assured that whoever is found guilty in the matter would be decisively dealt with.

On Saturday, a video posted by Tolu Adesh went viral on Twitter showing how she was assaulted by an Ogun State taskforce official for violating lockdown directive.

She explained that she had unknowingly drove into Ogun State from a nearby Town in Lagos to purchase a bicycle for her daughter whose birthday was in two weeks.

Adesh said she was stopped by the officials who told her about the weekend lockdown in Ogun State adding that she is guilty of violating the government’s order.

In the video, the woman showed that after her arrest, one of the tyres of her vehicle was punctured.

The woman threatened to post a video of the official on social media which led to her being manhandled by the official.

In a different post, Adesh said beyond the government’s statement, she demanded a ‘prompt justice’ because many people have fallen victim to such cases and have not been able to speak up.

This afternoon, on my way to #justritestores in Ojodu to buy a bicycle for my daughter whose 7th birthday is in 2 weeks, A THREAD@OgbeniDipo @segalink @jimidisu @dabiodunMFR pic.twitter.com/upbRiEMhRR — Tolu Adesh (@TeeBaibie) June 20, 2020