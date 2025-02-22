Ogun police arrest fake officer on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 52-year-old Harry Collins for posing as an officer of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) while wearing a uniform with a sergeant rank.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Omolola Odutola, a chief superintendent of police, stated on Saturday, February 22, that the suspect was arrested on February 21, around 2:10 pm during a patrol led by the deputy commissioner of police (Operations) on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The officers on duty were said to have become suspicious of his presence at the bridge and consequently arrested him.

“Upon interrogation at the station, Collins was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his impersonation, raising further suspicion about his activities.” The statement read in part. She added that investigations were ongoing to uncover his motives and any possible criminal connections, while warning residents to be vigilant. “Investigations are ongoing to determine his motives and any potential criminal involvement. “The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation. The Ogun State Police Command warns the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals posing as police officers,” added that statement.