21.8 C
Abuja

Ogun Speaker, Oluomo, to be arraigned over N2.5bn fraud, forgery allegations

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Oluomo EFCC Speaker Ogun
Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo,
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is expected to take the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, to court today on an 11-count charge bordering on allegations of fraud and forgery.

The EFCC arrested Oluomo on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, and took him to its Lagos office, where he was detained until he was released over the weekend on administrative bail.

The ICIR gathered from a reliable source in the EFCC that the agency had invited Oluomo five times over the last one year for questioning on allegations against him and the Ogun State House of Assembly on issues of, initially a N1 billion fraud, and forgery of documents.

The source said EFCC investigations uncovered that the sum involved in the alleged fraud could actually be as high as N2.5 billion.

The Ogun House Speaker had written to Oluomo late last year reauesting him to avail it of information on all budget appropriations and allocations of the House from May 30, 2015.

But the House instead filed a suit dated January 14, 2022 against the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.

In the suit, the Assembly accused an impeached Deputy Speaker of the House, Oludare Kadiri, of “using an official of the anti-graft agency to get information given to the agency under confidentiality leaked with the purpose of smearing the image of the House in the media.”

- Advertisement -

The Assembly said it had evidence that Kadiri was using an official of the agency to implicate the House at all cost, saying he was “arranging clandestine meetings” between an EFCC agent and the invited officials of the House.

The Assembly stated that since the EFCC refused to provide it with a copy of the petition submitted to it accusing the House of fraud, it was left with no other option than to sue the EFCC and Kadiri “for bias and conspiracy to impugn the House.”

The Assembly requested an order of interlocutory injunction pending the hearing and determination of its substantive suit restraining the EFCC from taking further steps, including but not limited to “inviting, interrogating, imposing obligations and demanding or requiring attendance of the plaintiffs/applicants in connection with the criminal allegation made by the 2nd defendant/respondent against the plaintiff.”

The Assembly also sought alternatively an interlocutory injunction directing the defendants (EFCC and Kadiri) to maintain the status quo as at December 1, 2021; and to stay all actions relating to the criminal investigation pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit it had filed.

But the EFCC source said no court had stopped the anti-graft agency from arresting and prosecuting Oluomo, and after inviting him to answer some questions on the allegations many times, but he refused to honour the invitations, the agency had no option but to arrest him.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Full list of winners at the 15th Headies awards held in Atlanta

NIGERIAN Singer Daniel Benson, famously known as Buju or BNXN, has won the 15th...
News

Motion without movement: Key sectors still in recession despite Q2 3.54 per cent growth

NIGERIA'S economy witnessed growth in the second quarter of 2022, according to the National...
News

Nigeria pays subsidy of N297/l on 68m litres of petrol daily – NNPCLtd

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) has disclosed it paid a subsidy of...
Business and Economy

Nigeria generated N600.15bn from VAT in Q2 2022 — NBS

THE Federal Government generated N600.15 billion as value-added tax (VAT) in the second quarter...
Conflict and Security

Buhari govt has a hand in my brother’s murder – Sowore

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore has accused the President...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFull list of winners at the 15th Headies awards held in Atlanta

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.