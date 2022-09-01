EFCC arrests Ogun Assembly Speaker

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

A source within the Commission told The ICIR that the Speaker was arrested on Thursday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

He added that officials of the EFCC picked him up to answer questions bordering on alleged financial crimes.

“Yes, it is true; he was arrested at the Lagos Airport today. He has been taken to the EFCC’s Lagos office for further questioning.

“You will get a detailed briefing later,” the source said.

There are reports that the Speaker and some others were accused of forging signatures and financial documents of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

However, the leadership of the EFCC has kept mum over the arrest.

Attempts to get official confirmation from the EFCC failed as the spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren did not answer calls.