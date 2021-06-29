We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Ogun State Government on Tuesday warned residents of the state of imminent flooding in July and September.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment Ola Oresanya gave the warning during a ministerial press conference at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre, Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

Oresanya said the state will experience heavy rainfall, going by metrological reports.

“The Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) metrological report predicted that Ogun State will experience flooding this year and knowing the devastating impact of the previous flood disaster in the state. Residents of the state are advised to prepare for flash flood during the month of July, especially 8th and 15th July, 2021,” Oresanya said.

He said the warning became imperative because of the heavy level of rainfall, estimated as more than 30mm per day, expected in the state in July and September.

Oresanya added that the state government was working towards averting risks that may occur as a result of the heavy rains.

He urged residents in Abeokuta South and North, Ijebu-Ode, Ifo,bObafemi Owode and Odeda to vacate their abodes temporarily and move to a safe environment during the period.

Oresanya also advised farmers around wetlands and river banks to harvest their livestock and crops by August before the high rise in water level.

“Also, a high-intensity rainfall is being expected in September 2021 that will result into a fluvial flood (river flood) because the soil would have been saturated by then and likely release of water from Oyan Dam will compound the rise in water level.

“Residents are hereby advised to temporarily make provision for a safe environment to avoid severe impact of this natural event,” he said.

The 2021 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had listed Ogun State among the ‘27 highly probable flood risk states’.

NIHSA recommended that aggressive sensitisation and awareness campaigns should be embarked on to mitigate the effects of the flooding.

The organisation also advised that constant clearing of waterways and maintenance of hydraulic structures such as dams and reservoirs was essential to ensure free flow of runoff into the provided drainages and the natural courses.