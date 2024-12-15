Ohanaeze picks Fidelis Chukwu to replace the late Iwuanyanwu as President-General.

THE Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has picked Nze Fidelis Chukwu from Imo State as the new President-General of the association.

Chuckwu will be replacing the late Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who died recently.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Imeobi and General Assembly meeting held on Saturday, December 14, in Enugu state and signed by the Secretary-General, Okey Emuchay.

Chukwu’s tenure as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide will be short-lived, lasting only 27 days, until January 10, 2025, to complete Imo state’s tenure.

Chukwu’s emergence is a result of a series of unfortunate events, including the passing of George Obiozor, a professor, in 2022 and Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in July 2024.

In application of a doctrine of necessity, Iwuanyanwu was sworn in on April 30, 2023, as a replacement for Obiozor but unfortunately died on July 25, 2024, and was buried on November 1.

Emuchay said that by the doctrine of necessity, Chukwu was presented by the Imo Chapter of Ohanaeze to fill the remaining tenure.

The motion for his adoption was moved by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya and seconded by Simon Okeke.

“The State Presidents of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Rivers expressed delight over the nomination of Chukwu as the new President-General until January 10, 2025,” Emuchay added.

Emuchay further stated that Chukwu was sworn in as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide by the National Legal Adviser, Joseph Ojobu, and the Assistant Legal Adviser, Peter Aneke.

During the ceremony, the governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah, representing the Southeast Governors’ Forum, emphasised the importance of ensuring that the upcoming Ohanaeze election is transparent and credible.

Recall that the former President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Iwuanyanwu, died on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a brief illness, aged 82.

Before his death, he clamoured vigorously for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to Iwuanyanwu, Kanu’s release will help to address security concerns in the South-East.

According to him, the federal government and leaders of the zone cannot negotiate peace while Kanu is still being held in custody.

Kanu has been in custody since his arrest and repatriation to Nigeria from Kenya in 2022.

He’s being held on charges related to terrorism and treasonable felony, specifically for his agitations for the secession of the Southeast states to form Biafra.

Kanu was initially arrested in 2015 and arraigned on an 11-count charge. However, he jumped bail in 2017 and left the country. His re-arrest and repatriation from Kenya in 2022 led to his re-arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja.