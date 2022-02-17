36 C
OKP offers scholarships for journalism courses

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Nuffic – Orange Knowledge Programme
THE Orange Knowledge Programme (OKP) is accepting applications for short journalism courses at the Radio Nederland Training Centre (RNTC) and other institutions.

The OKP is funded by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and run by the Netherlands Organisation for International Cooperation in Higher Education (NUFFIC).

The Orange Knowledge Programme aims to contribute to a society’s sustainable and inclusive development. Its scholarships are open to mid-career professionals in specific countries.

Courses must take place between July 25, 2022, and November 21, 2022.

Midcareer journalists from several developing countries can apply for a scholarship to attend a short course in the Netherlands.

Candidates must be from Bangladesh, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Colombia, Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Liberia, Mali, Mozambique, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Palestinian Territories, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Vietnam, Yemen and Zambia.

The main priority areas of the Orange Knowledge Programme will focus on sexual and reproductive health, rights, security and rule of law, food and nutrition, security and water management

The fellowships are intended for the cost of living, course fees, visa, travel and insurance. If applicable, the scholarship recipient may have to cover the difference between actual costs and the scholarship amount.

The deadline for submission of application is March 22, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

