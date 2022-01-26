32.6 C
Abuja

Olujimi pulls out of Ekiti PDP primary, alleges disenfranchisement

Vincent Ufuoma
Senator Biodun Olujimi, one of the aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the ongoing primary election in Ekiti.
1min read

ABIODUN Olujimi, one of the aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has pulled out of the party primary over what she called disenfranchisement.

The member of the National Assembly stated this to reporters on Wednesday.

She kicked against the automatic delegate list, which was mandated by the national leadership of her party, saying it was designed against her.

“What happened was that 14 local governments, four of them from my senatorial district, were given to a group of the party and the remaining two, where congresses should have held, nothing held,” she said.

“So today, the party asked me to use automatic delegates; 12 from my local government and ten from Gbonyin local government, making 22 out of the 156 that I should have, and I feel disenfranchised.

“I feel like the party does not believe in my presence there. I believe the party does not believe in whatever I have done, so I have pulled out.”

She said she would reflect on her next course of action and take decisions appropriately.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

