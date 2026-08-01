Omokri awaits clearance as 97% of Tinubu’s ambassador-designates accepted by host nations

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disclosed that 97 per cent of the ambassador-designates appointed by President Bola Tinubu have received official consent (agrément) from their host countries.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on its official X handle, signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Saturday.

According to the ministry, out of the 69 ambassador-designates assigned to various countries following screening and confirmation by the Senate, 65 have been accepted by their receiving nations.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public and the international community that ninety-seven percent (97%) of the Ambassadors appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, have successfully received the agrément of their respective host countries,” the statement read.

The ministry explained that four postings remained unresolved due to specific circumstances. The ambassador-designate assigned to the Republic of Togo declined the appointment, meaning no request for agrément was submitted. Meanwhile, the ambassador-designate to Algeria passed away in April 2026, and the process to select a replacement is ongoing.

The ICIR notes that for the remaining two positions, including the ambassador-designates to Mexico and Japan, Reno Omokri and Olumilua Ayotunwa, respectively, formal acceptance is still pending, though discussions remain on track according to the statement.

“Accordingly, there are only two countries from which the ministry is yet to receive confirmation of agrément. However, assurances have been received from both friendly countries that their consent will be conveyed in due course,” the ministry stated.

It added that most of the confirmed envoys had assumed their official roles.

“It is important to note that the majority of Nigeria’s Ambassadors have already arrived in their respective host countries and have presented their Letters of Credence, thereby formally commencing their duties as the principal representatives of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” it noted.