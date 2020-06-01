Omozuwa: Amnesty International says govt response to rape cases woefully inadequate

THE Amnesty International says the poor response of Nigerian government to rising cases of rape across the country was encouraging perpetrators, describing government’s response as “woefully inadequate.”

The rights organisation stated this while condemning the rape and brutal murder of Vera Omozuwa, a 22-year-old 100-level student of the University of Benin, Edo State.

Omozuwa was raped and killed inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin city on Saturday, May 30.

In a statement released on its official Twitter page, the organisation stated that although rape is a crime in Nigeria, government’s response to it continues to be, woefully inadequate.

It lamented that Omozuwa was raped and killed at a time the ‘nation was still coming to terms with the gross violation, in Jigawa State where 11 men were arrested for raping a 12-year old girl at Limawa in Dutse, the state capital.

Amnesty International attributed the rising cases of rape across Nigeria to the failure of law enforcement agencies to ensure that rapists face justice.

“We are deeply concerned that perpetrators of rape in Nigeria invariably escape punishment,” the organisation said, calling on the Nigerian authorities to strongly discard discriminatory laws that condone rape or prevent its successful prosecution.

The tragic incident, according to Omozuwa’s friends, saw her attackers smashing her head with a fire extinguisher and leaving her unconscious around the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the state capital.

Although she was rushed to the intensive care unit of a hospital, Omozuwa died shortly due to the degree of injuries she sustained.

Friends and all those, who knew her closely during her lifetime, have been paying tributes and calling for the perpetrators of the crime to be brought to justice.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of our loved one, friend, sister and course mate.

“She was raped on her way home from church and had her head smashed with a fire extinguisher in broad day light around Ikpoba Hill, Benin City. This happened yesterday, May 30, 2020,” one of her friends wrote on social media.