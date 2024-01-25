Ondo State Assembly confirms Adelami as deputy governor

THE Ondo State House of Assembly has confirmed former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olayide Adelami, as the state’s deputy governor.

Adelami was nominated by state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Wednesday, January 24, and his name forwarded to the state Assembly for confirmation.

A letter from the governor on Adelami’s appointment was read by the House Clerk, Jaiyeola Benjamin, during plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, on Thursday after he was screened.

His confirmation after the screening was followed by a report by the House Selection Committee and recommendation by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Abayomi Akinruntan, affirming that Adelami had been properly screened.

Akinruntan said the deputy governor displayed an understanding of the office and qualified for it.

The new deputy governor hails from Owo, the same Local Government Area (LGA) as the immediate past governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

He served as deputy clerk at the National Assembly until 2018, when he left the position.

Adelami contested the Ondo State governorship election on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform in 2020 but withdrew from the race for Akeredolu.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday, December 27, after battling a prolonged prostate cancer.

Being Akeredolu’s deputy, Aiyedatiwa served in an acting capacity before his principal’s death and was sworn in as governor hours later.

Akeredolu’s long absence from Nigeria while attending to his health in Europe resulted in a feud between him and his deputy following the late governor’s insistence on retaining power despite being unable to function optimally.

Some Akeredolu’s aides tendered their resignation letters upon Aiyedatiwa’s assumption of office, with some citing loyalty to the late governor as the reason for their decision.

Before appointing his deputy on Wednesday, January 24, Aiyedatiwa had dissolved the state executive council and other aides appointed by Akeredolu.