Ondo State bans unauthorized use of vehicles with tinted glass

THE Ondo State Government has banned the unauthorized use of vehicles with tinted glass in the state.

Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday added that arbitrary use of such vehicles will be impounded.

He also stated that commercial motorcycle operators within the state are only allowed to operate from 6 am to 6 pm daily.

“That all vehicles with unauthorized tinted glasses are hereby banned from plying the roads. Every of such vehicle without a duly certified permit issued by a relevant security agency shall be impounded,” he said.

“That all commercial motorcycle operators, otherwise known as Okada, are to, henceforth, operate within the hours of 6 am and 6 pm. In other words, none in this category shall operate beyond 6 pm in the evening. Anyone found flouting this directive shall have his motorcycle impounded.”

The commissioner said the state government was worried about the alarming rate of insecurity, hence the decision to arrest the situation.

“The Ondo State Government has noted with concern the worrisome spike in crime rate across the State. In particular, security reports at the disposal of the government are considered signs deserving of serious attention.

“Specifically, the last one week witnessed an unimaginable upsurge in robbery, kidnapping and in some cases, murder. This is no doubt, condemnable.”

It urged all security agencies to come out and confront this abhorrent development with a promise to provide necessary support in terms of both human and logistics aids shall be provided to ensure the safety of residents within the State.

He called on residents to cooperate with security operatives by providing information about crimes in their immediate environment.

“Let’s collectively keep our State safe. Expose criminals,” he stated.