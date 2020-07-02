Ondo State health commissioner dies of COVID-19, he was aged 65

WAHAB Adegbenro, Ondo State Commissioner for Health has died of COVID-19 complications, reports have confirmed.

It was gathered that Adegbenro who has been sick for several days gave up the ghost on Thursday at the Ondo State Isolation Centre where he was receiving treatment.

A Government House official who did not want to be mentioned told The ICIR that the commissioner had died.

He said the government has not issued an official statement on his death.

“Yes, it is true that the Commissioner has died, but the state government has not issued any official statement,” he said.

Adegbenro who served as the Chairman, Ondo State Council of All Progressive Congress (APC) Muslim Members, died at age 65.

His death is coming shortly after Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, disclosed that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 on Tuesday, after coming down with malaria.

Akeredolu confirmed his status in a video clip shared on his Twitter page in which the he disclosed that he is asymptomatic and is currently self isolating.