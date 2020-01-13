One World Media hosts worldwide competition

Advertisement

The One World Media Awards honors underreported stories on social, political or cultural life in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East and former Soviet republics.

Established in 1988, the One World Media Awards recognises the best media coverage of developing countries, reflecting the social, political and cultural life of people around the globe.

The competition is comprised of 14 categories, celebrating work from all media platforms and across a wide range of genres; and a special award for an independent media outlet based in a developing country.

According to the organisation, works published between Feb. 14, 2019 and Feb. 13, 2020 are eligible. Any entries not in English must be translated, subtitled or dubbed.

Key dates:

Open for entries: Tuesday 7 January, 2020

Entry deadline: Thursday 13 February, 2020

Awards ceremony: Thursday 18 June, 2020

For registration, click here