One World Media seeks entries for 2026 awards

ONE World Media is inviting journalists to apply for its 2026 awards, which celebrate underreported stories from around the world.

The awards will recognise the best media coverage from and about the Global South.

Journalists can submit entries to these categories: Environmental Reporting, Journalist of the Year, Current Affairs Award, Feature Documentary Award, Innovative Storytelling Award, News Content Creators Award, Podcast & Radio Award, Print Award, Refugee Reporting Award, Short Documentary Award, Student Award, Press Freedom Award and Women’s Solutions Reporting Award.

The organiser says, “We also welcome stories related to indigenous peoples and communities from anywhere in the world.”

All entries should focus on stories, topics or issues in, about or related to low-and middle-income countries and peoples across the Global South.

Entries must have had their first screening, broadcast, theatrical release, launch or publication between 7 February 2025 to 6 February 2026.

The deadline for submission of the application is February 9, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.