OnePipe offers press writing challenge

Blessing Otoibhi
Brand Spur Onepipe Launches Writing Challenge For Nigerian Journalists
Brand Spur Onepipe Launches Writing Challenge For Nigerian Journalists
OnePipe, a foremost fintech API company, is launching a press writing challenge.

The OnePipe Press Writing Challenge is aimed at promoting and inspiring more and better educational reporting and writing, as well as emphasizing the value of good coverage and narrative as a means of enhancing public awareness and trends in embedded finance.

All entries must advocate for the use of embedded finance and demonstrate great use of the technology.

Print and broadcast journalists in Nigeria, including freelancers, can enter the competition.

Submitted articles must be original, contain references to Nigeria, and be relevant to the Nigerian market.

Nominations may be made by editors, publishers, educators, journalistic groups and others.

The first, second and third place winners will receive N1 million each, to be awarded in recognition of published reporting that resulted in information sharing, idea definition, trend analysis, and definition of concepts.

The deadline for the submission of the application is April 14, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

