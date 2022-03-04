OnePipe offers press writing challenge

— 1 min read

OnePipe, a foremost fintech API company, is launching a press writing challenge.

The OnePipe Press Writing Challenge is aimed at promoting and inspiring more and better educational reporting and writing, as well as emphasizing the value of good coverage and narrative as a means of enhancing public awareness and trends in embedded finance.

All entries must advocate for the use of embedded finance and demonstrate great use of the technology.

Print and broadcast journalists in Nigeria, including freelancers, can enter the competition.

Submitted articles must be original, contain references to Nigeria, and be relevant to the Nigerian market.

Nominations may be made by editors, publishers, educators, journalistic groups and others.

The first, second and third place winners will receive N1 million each, to be awarded in recognition of published reporting that resulted in information sharing, idea definition, trend analysis, and definition of concepts.

The deadline for the submission of the application is April 14, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.