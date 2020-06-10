Online News Association 2020 worldwide journalism contest

THE Online News Association (ONA) is accepting applications for the 2020 Online Journalism Awards recognizing excellence in digital reporting.

According to the association, online journalists, digital news organizations and students worldwide can apply for an award.

The Award categories include data journalism, visual digital storytelling, investigative journalism, public service, technical innovation, general excellence and more.

This year features two new categories: climate change reporting and excellence in newsletters.

The contest offers five awards totaling US$31,000, courtesy of the Knight Foundation, the Gannett Foundation, Agora Journalism Center and the University of Florida.

Awards will be given at the Online News Association Conference & Awards Banquet September 30 to October 3 in Atlanta. The OJAs, launched in 2000, are a comprehensive set of journalism prizes honoring excellence in digital journalism. You can view a list of the 2019 winners here.

Entries must have published between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020. Although English translations are strongly recommended, works may be submitted in any language.

The entries deadline has been extended to June 11.

To apply, click here