With over 800 health workers infected with COVID-19, FG moves to pay hazard allowance

THE Federal Government is set to pay Nigerian health workers in the frontline battling the Coronavirus disease (COVID 19) disease pandemic, hazard allowance for the months of April and May, Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour and Employment, said on Tuesday.

Ngige disclosed this while speaking at a meeting between representatives of the Federal Government and Health Professional Associations, where he reiterated that the allowance would be paid to the workers before June 12.

“We have fixed a timeline for ourselves that before the end of this week, the health workers captured in that particular COVID 19 net; frontline workers should get all their hazard and inducement allowances for the month of April and May before the close of the week,” he said.

The decision, he said was part of the agreement reached between the Federal Government Representatives led by him and representatives of the health sector workers.

According to him, the urgent approval granted by President Mohammed Buhari was in appreciation of efforts of the health workers risking their lives on the frontline in the fight against COVID 19.

Ngige stated that the government “ reviewed all, and also reviewed all the emoluments” to be given to the health workers.

He added that the decision on the commencement of the implementation of the allowances was reached along with the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Minister of Health.

Ngige further said that the Federal Government has approved insurance coverage for the health workers adding that the gesture was in consonance with the memorandum of understanding entered into on April 21, between the Federal Government Representatives, the health professionals and unions in the health sector.

Olorunimbe Mamora, Minister of State for Health, who was also at the meeting said the Ministry would ensure the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to various hospitals.

Present at the meeting were the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN, Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, Ag. Chairman, National Salary and Wages Commission, Eyo Nta, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Health, A.M Abdullahi.

Also present were National President, Joint Health Employees Sector Union, Biobelemoye Josiah, President, National Union of Allied Health Professional, O.C Ogbonna and Secretary General, Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Ekpe Philips.

This is coming a week after it was reported that over 812 Nigerian health workers have contracted COVID-19.

“We have had 812 health care workers infected, they are not just numbers, 29 of these work for NCDC, they are people I know, they have families, wives and children,” Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had said during the briefing of the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) in Abuja on Tuesday, June 3.

Meanwhile, Tedros Adhanom, Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), once said more than 18 million health workers would be needed in both low-income and middle-income nations, including Nigeria.

Currently, Nigeria has 12,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19.