Onyejeocha resigns as minister amid wave of exits ahead of 2027 elections

NKEIRUKA Onyejeocha has stepped down as Minister of State for Labour and Employment, joining other political appointees leaving office ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement on Friday, April 3, Onyejeocha described her exit as the end of a “significant chapter” in her public service, thanking the Nigeria President, Bola Tinubu, for the opportunity to serve.

She expressed appreciation for the president’s trust and leadership, noting that working under the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda was both an honour and a privilege.

The former minister also commended the staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for their dedication, saying their collective efforts helped advance policies that improved workers’ rights, workplace safety, and employment opportunities.

She extended gratitude to her constituents in Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency and Nigerians at large for their support during her tenure, adding that she remains committed to national development.

“This period marks the end of a significant chapter in my journey of service as I formally resign as Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment,” she wrote.

While it is unclear what prompted her resignation, it may not be unconnected with the directive by the president asking all appointees seeking elective positions to resign by March 31.

The directive, communicated through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), requires ministers, advisers, and heads of agencies intending to contest in party primaries, scheduled between April 23 and May 30, 2026, to resign to ensure compliance with electoral laws and promote a level playing field.

The ICIR reported that following the directive, several top officials have exited their positions.

Among them was Saidu Ahmed Alkali, Minister of Transportation, who is expected to contest the Gombe State governorship race, and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, who has stepped down to pursue the Bauchi State governorship.

Similarly, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, has resigned and is reportedly preparing to contest a senatorial seat in Kebbi State.

Other appointees who have stepped down include Nasiru Gawuna of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Abdulrazak Namdas of the Niger Delta Development Commission board, and presidential aide Nasir Ja’oji, all of whom are said to be seeking elective positions.

Onyejeocha was also a former lawmaker, who represented Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2023.