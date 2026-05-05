17 ADC Rep members defect to NDC

SEVENTEEN members of the House of Representatives have defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

The defections were announced during Tuesday’s plenary by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who read out the notices on the floor of the House.

Kalu also announced the defection of Leke Abejide from the ADC to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawmakers who joined the NDC include Yusuf Datti, Uchenna Okonkwo, Adamu Wakili, Thaddeus Attah, George Ozodinobi, Lilian Orogbu, Oluwaseyi Sowunmi, Peter Aniekwe, Mukhtar Zakari, George Oluwande, Munachim Umezuruike, Emeka Idu, Jesse Onuakalusi, Ifeanyi Uzokwe, Afam Ogene and Abdulhakeem Ado.

The development followed recent political alignments involving top opposition figures, including former governors Peter Obi and Musa Kwankwaso, who quit the ADC for NDC just a day apart.

They were received into the party by the NDC National Leader, Seriake Dickson, a senator and former Bayelsa governor, after a closed-door meeting with party leaders.

They were issued their membership cards in a video shared on Facebook by Dickson on Sunday evening. Footage from the event showed Kwankwaso receiving his card first, followed by Obi, marking their formal entry into the party, as they brace up to face other heavyweights, possibly President Bola Tinubu of the APC and former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the ADC in the 2027 poll.

There are indications that Kwankwaso may be Obi’s running mate for the NDC’s ticket.

Obi, who had earlier left the Labour Party to join the ADC in December 2025, said his exit was driven by worsening internal conflicts, external interference, and rising hostility within the party. He also pointed to what he described as a toxic political environment marked by intimidation, insecurity, and constant scrutiny.

He said systems meant to protect citizens were increasingly failing, while individuals committed to public service faced growing pressure both publicly and privately.

The ICIR reports that APC, currently with 31 of Nigeria’s 36 governors, controls the major seats in the lower and upper chambers of Nigeria’s National Assembly.