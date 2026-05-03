2027: Obi, Kwankwaso dump ADC, join NDC

FORMER Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and ex-Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The received their membership cards in a video shared on Facebook by the party’s National Leader and former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickon Sunday evening.

Footage from the event on Sunday showed the registration process, with Kwankwaso first presented with his membership card before Obi received his, signaling their formal entry into the party.

The development comes amid ongoing political realignments among opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Hours before the development, both politicians held a closed-door meeting with the party leaders at Dickson’s residence. Dickson currently represents Bayelsa West at the 10th Senate.

The meeting is believed to be part of efforts to consolidate opposition forces and build a viable coalition ahead of the 2027 elections

Obi and Kwankwaso arrived at about 5:18 p.m., drawing supporters under the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement, who chanted “O-K is okay” as the two leaders were ushered into the premises.

Kwankwaso was dressed in a white babanriga with his signature red-and-white Kwankwasiyya cap, while Obi wore an all-black kaftan and matching cap.

The ICIR had earlier reported Obi dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing what he described as a ‘toxic’ political environment and internal crises within the party.

In a post on X, Obi said his decision was not due to personal disagreements with party leaders but linked to broader systemic issues. He alleged that the same forces that created crises in the Labour Party (LP), where he contested the 2023 presidential poll, had begun to affect the ADC, with “endless court cases, internal battles, suspicion, and division.”

His exit came hours after the ADC released its timetable for the 2026 primaries and announced nomination fees for aspirants, a development that further underscored the shifting dynamics within opposition politics.

There has been growing speculation that Obi and Kwankwaso will pair to contest the presidency in the next poll.