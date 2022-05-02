- Advertisement -
30.1 C
Abuja

OPEC’s feasibility studies support for $25bn Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline signals hope of Nigeria as gas hub

News
Harrison Edeh
Mohammad Barkindo
Mohammed Barkindo, OPEC's Secretary General.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

THERE are possibilities that Nigeria will become a gas investment hub soon as the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is set to fund the $14.3 million phase 2 of the feasibility study for the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project.

The construction of the gas pipeline infrastructure, whose total cost is put at $25 billion, is expected to open Nigeria’s opportunities as a gas investments hub, ICIR findings have shown.

OPEC explained in its recent meeting in London that the support on feasibility studies for the gas infrastructure would be financed through its OPEC Fund for International Development.

The study, it said, would carry out a detailed evaluation of the implementation and design process for the eventual construction of the pipeline by facilitating the final investment decision.

The Nigerian government had declared 2020-2030 as the year of gas, and had concretised this with President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Morocco in 2018.

The Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, who gave further insight into the development through his official twitter handle, @toluogunlesi, said the project would carry gas from Nigeria to Morocco and Europe, running across 11 West African countries.

According to the Presidential aide, “the agreement for the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline was originally signed by the two countries when President Buhari paid a visit to Morocco in June 2018.

- Advertisement -

“26 April 2022: We’ve been awarded a contract to provide main front-end engineering design (FEED phase II), services for the Nigerian-Morocco Gas Pipeline project. The engineering study is progressing in accordance with the initial project planning.”.

Ogunlesi explained that the over 7,000-kilometre long gas pipeline, when completed, would link Nigeria with Morocco, cross 11 West African countries and extend to Europe.

“It will be the longest offshore pipeline in the world and the second longest pipeline overall,” he stated.

Although the project will take a long-term span of 25 years to be completed, beginning from 2017, industry analysts say that with the global push to clean energy, Nigeria could ride on the project to become an industrial hub.

A former chairman of the Nigeria Society of Petroleum Engineers, Joe Nwakwue, told the ICIR that he was optimistic the government was on track to fulfil its plans of a decade of gas, which began in 2020 to last till 2030.

Nwakwue said, “The project puts our plans of having a gas invesment hub on track. It started with the AKK pipeline project, the NLNG Train 7 project and the NMPG project. If well followed up, we will succeed and make Nigeria an investment hub for gas.”

Meanwhile, energy experts knowledgeable about the project said the Russia invasion of Ukraine has shown that the conceptualized NMGP could strengthen Nigeria’s economy as many European countries were shying away from Russia’s energy supply.

- Advertisement -

The analysts coherently believed that with the NMGP, Nigeria would be at an advantage with the current volatile movement in the energy world.

With the current Russian-Ukraine invasion taking its toll on many European countries depending on Russia for gas, this project, when completed, could usher Nigeria into a new era of industrialisation and clean energy.

A partner at PricewaterCoopers (PwC), Pedro Omontuemhen, stated that many European countries would be looking to get their gas supply elsewhere if Russia was no longer dependable.

Omontuemhen also indicated the project was a national project good for Nigeria’s foreign reserve and foreign income.

“Therefore, when the economy is right, the project should be supported by any government that comes into power, irrespective of parties, politics, and policies,” he said.

Further findings by the ICIR have  shown that despite concerns of scepticism, plans for the NMGP have edged forward in the period since then, with studies carried out when the most enthusiastic partner – Morocco – has provided financing or secured external funds.

It would be noted that the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) recently sought expressions of interest for two new consultancy contracts on the scheme, after the Bank, which is headquartered in Saudi Arabia, committed $15.5m for front-end engineering design studies in mid-2021.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Hoodlums kidnap pastor over land tussle in Ado Ekiti

HOODLUMS has kidnapped a man identified as Julius Tolani over a protracted land tussle...
Conflict and Security

How gunmen killed Army couple travelling for traditional wedding rites in Imo

GUNMEN on Saturday killed an Army couple, identified as Mr. and Mrs. A. M....
Elections

2023: Ambode group vows to take over from Sanwo-Olu

A GROUP known as the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organization (AMCO) has said it will...
National News

Abuja stadium violence: FIFA slams N63.9 million fine on Nigeria

WORLD football governing body FIFA has imposed a fine of over N63 million on...
Breaking News

Building Collapse: Death toll climbs to nine

DEATH toll at the three-storey building that collapsed yesterday in Ebutemeta, Lagos State, has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Empty houses line Abuja as residents battle high cost of accommodation

Bestiality: Police launch manhunt for lady in viral video

INSIDE STORY: How pastor who charges N310,000, keeps dozens of Nigerians in church in...

Three-storey building collapses in Ebute-meta

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

How charcoal, indiscriminate logging contribute to deforestation in Kwara

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

Train attack: SERAP sues Buhari govt over failure to secure release of kidnapped victims

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHoodlums kidnap pastor over land tussle in Ado Ekiti

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.