OrderPaper hosts NASS health committees on COVID-19 service delivery

IN furtherance of its citizen-parliament engagements, OrderPaper Nigeria will be hosting the National Assembly Committees on Health in a citizens meet-up webinar to discuss healthcare funding, budget tracking and service delivery.

In the third edition of the monthly OPEN – Online Parliamentary Engagement Nigeria – civil society groups and citizens be engaging the Chairman Senate Committee on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi; and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Health Care Services, Hon. Tanko Sununu.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 2:00 pm with the topic

‘Effective National Assembly and Civil Society Partnership for improved service delivery in the health sector.’

It will be moderated by Oke Epia, TAGG-Tech Expert and Executive Director, OrderPaper Nigeria alongside Greg Anyaegbudike, Federal Team Leader, PERL- Engaged Citizens.

This special Citizens-Parliament meet-up is being implemented in collaboration with Partnership to Engage Reform and Learn (PERL) of the British Department for International Department (DFID).

OPEN was launched as a platform to have virtual discussions with lawmakers, Civil Society actors and other professionals with the view to increase citizen’s participation in legislative business.

Recall that the first edition had the Chairman House Committee on Inter-Governmental Affairs, Hon. Akin Alabi and Ms. Nimah Arigbagu, a Public Policy Expert, as featured guests.

The second edition featured the spokesman of the green chamber, Benjamin Kalu, Adebowale Olorunmola, Country Representative of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) and Mr. Frank Tietie, Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy for Economic and Social Rights (CASER).