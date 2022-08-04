27.1 C
Abuja

Organ harvesting trial: Ekweremadu to remain in custody until October 31

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Neanneka
Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Neanneka
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom (UK) has adjourned the alleged organ harvesting case involving former deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice, till October 31.

Ekweremadu and a Nigerian doctor Obinna Obeta, from Southwark, South London, are charged with conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of a man with a view to him being exploited.

Beatrice and Obeta on the other hand, are charged with arranging the travel of the man with a view to him being exploited.

The police had alleged that the reported victim at the centre of the organ harvesting allegation David Ukpo, is a 15-year-old but the court ruled that he is 21 years.

During a continuation of hearing on Thursday, Beatrice, who is on bail, appeared in court while Ekweremadu and Obeta joined virtually from Wandsworth and Belmarsh prisons.

Ekweremadu was represented by a new lawyer.

The defendants were not asked to enter pleas during the hearing and spoke only to confirm their identities.

- Advertisement -

Judge Richard Marks QC said the case would be heard by a High Court Judge on May 2, 2023, but pretrial applications would take place on October 31.

The former deputy senate president and his wife were arrested by London Metropolitan Police in June.

While Beatrice was granted bail on July 22 with strict conditions, the court has rejected applications to grant her husband bail.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

NDLEA destroys 560,068kg of seized drugs in Lagos

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday destroyed over 560,068kg of seized...
Media Opportunities

CUNY school of journalism offers reporting fellowship

THE McGraw Center for Business Journalism at the City University of New York (CUNY) Craig Newmark...
Featured News

2023: Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as campaign spokespersons

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has appointed Dino Melaye...
Featured News

Fake clergymen: Christian group to assign identification numbers to clerics

A GROUP, Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria (CACN) had said it would issue...
Crime

Uduak Akpan sentenced to death for murder of job seeker, Iniubong Umoren

A HIGH Court in Akwa Ibom State has sentenced Uduak Akpan, the first accused...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNDLEA destroys 560,068kg of seized drugs in Lagos

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.