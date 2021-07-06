We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

GOVERNOR of Benue State Samuel Ortom has endorsed the resolutions of the Southern Governors Forum on the 2023 presidential election and open grazing.

Ortom reacted to the southern governors’ resolutions in a statement released on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase.

Ortom described the southern governors’ decision on open grazing as a “bold and patriotic move that will bring to an end the lingering crisis caused by armed herdsmen.”

He also commended them for their position on rotation of the presidency between the North and the South, beginning from 2023.

“Governor Ortom believes that only equity, fairness and justice can strengthen the unity of Nigeria, give all citizens a sense of belonging and reduce tensions across the country,” parts of the statement said.

Ortom urged the Nigerian government to respect the 1999 Constitution in matters concerning fundamental human rights, the rule of law and federal character.

He also reaffirmed his belief in Nigeria’s unity and expressed optimism that the country would “overcome its current challenges and emerge stronger as a great nation.”

The ICIR had reported that the Southern governors met on Monday in Lagos State and resolved that their region must produce the country’s president in 2023.

The governors, who met for the second time in 2021, also set September 1 as the deadline for states in the region to promulgate the anti-open grazing law.

The southern governors also called for state police and condemned what they described as ‘selective administration of justice’ in the country.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP) Sani Yabagi had described the meeting as a ‘gang up’ against the North.

Yabagi said instead of working to protect and advance the unity of the country, the southern governors were going about enlisting agendas that would divide the country.

“I think the coming together of the governors of southern extraction is the very wrong way to go about the issues of politics that affect the nation.

“Because the message here, unfortunately, is like ganging up against the rest of Nigeria, particularly the North, by state actors who should be people that protect and advance the unity of this country,” Yabagi said.