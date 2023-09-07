Oshimen, Oshoala nominated for 2023 Ballon d’Or award

TWO Nigerian strikers Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have been listed for the shortlist for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award for the male and female categories.

Oshimen became the highest scoring African in Serie A history after displacing Liberia’s president record with a total of 50 goals during the 2022-23 season.

He also helped his club Napoli to clinch their first Serie A title in over three decades most especially with his massive goal against Udinese last season.

Also, Oshoala played an integral part in Barcelona’s Spanish Iberdola and UEFA Women’s Champions League success last season.

She is the only African female player, who made the shortlist.

Oshoala has won the CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award for a record five times.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the leading contenders to win this year’s men’s Ballon d’Or, while Spain World Cup star, Aitana Bonmati, leads the nominees announced on Wednesday for the women’s prize.

Messi, who recently left Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami, is in with a chance of succeeding Karim Benzema and winning the Ballon d’Or for the eighth time in his remarkable career after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last year.

Haaland may be his main rival for the prize after scoring 52 goals in 53 games to help Manchester City win the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

The Norway striker, last week won the UEFA Player of the Year Award for last season.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Haaland’s City teammate, Kevin De Bruyne, also feature among the 30 nominees for the prize, the winner of which will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on October 30.