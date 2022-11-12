Oshiomhole reveals why there are unfinished roads all over Nigeria

A FORMER national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has explained the reason for uncompleted road construction projects across the country.

The former Edo State governor spoke on Friday at the inauguration of the APC campaign in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area.

Oshiomhole, who is the APC candidate for Edo North Senatorial District, spoke about his conversation with the minister of works over the funding of road construction projects in Nigeria.

According to Oshiomhole, road construction projects are stalled because members of the National Assembly take from the budgeted funds.

“The minister of works told me that the reason road constructions are not completed is that the National Assembly takes half of the money budgeted.

“This is why we have unfinished roads all over Nigeria”, NAN quoted him as saying.

Oshiomhole, who is also the former national leader of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), expressed disatisfaction over how the National Assembly manages Appropriation Bills.

- Advertisement -

He argued that the budget must work for citizens, adding that he doesn’t want to be a Senator who shares grinding machines, motorcycles and tricycles.

Oshiomhole promised to represent commoners like he did when he was a labour leader.

He further called on Nigerians to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, citing his performance as Lagos State governor.