Osun govt orders investigation into ‘mysterious’ death of family of seven 

Marcus Fatunmole
Gboyega Oyetola, the executive governor of Osun State. PhotoCredit: The Guardian Nigeria

THE Osun State Government has ordered an investigation into the death of a family of seven in the state.

The deceased reportedly died in Apomu, Isokan Local Government of the state on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that sympathizers found a power generating set, otherwise called “generator” in the house where the deceased lived, raising suspicion of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Multiple reports also said the family was headed by a policeman, who was among the victims.

In a statement on Wednesday, the state government ordered an autopsy of the victims remains.

The autopsy result will ‘go the whole hog to unravel the circumstances leading to the mysterious death,’ the Commissioner for Health Rafiu Isamotu said in the statement.

The government also reiterated its commitment to the security and welfare of people in the state.

Police spokesperson in the state Yemisi Opalola also confirmed there was a generator in the house, but she said an investigation was ongoing to establish the cause of death.

According to her, there were eight persons in different rooms in the house; one person was found breathing.

“Autopsy will be carried out on the remains of the victims to ascertain the real cause of their death,” she said.

“One person, a 14-year old girl, was found still alive (though unconscious), and she has been taken to the hospital where she is recuperating.

“The remains of the other dead members of the family had also been taken to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Teaching Hospital, in Ile-Ife, where an autopsy will be carried out on them to ascertain the cause of their death,” she said.

Marcus Fatunmole

