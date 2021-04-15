Osun suspends three principals for allowing group to preach secessionist messages to students

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Osun State Government has suspended three school principals for allowing a group to spread and preach disunity and secessionist message of the Yoruba nation to students.

The state government has also dissociated itself from the group, noting that it was not aware and never gave consent to the group to speak with public school students in the state.

State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, through Commissioner for Education Folorunsho Bamisayemi, emphasised that his administration frowned at any move to disunite the country.

He maintained that the state had never at any point in time associated with any group capable of hindering the unity of the country.

“Nigeria is one entity and will continue to remain so. The State Government of Osun never gave consent to any group to speak with students of public schools on a matter we know can cause disunity and chaos in the country,” he said.

“As a Nigerian state, we believe in the Nigerian dream. We urge every Nigerian to pray and work for Nigeria not to break up. As for those principals that allowed such a group into the premises of our schools, they will face the consequences of their actions.”

Also reacting, Special Adviser to Governor on Education Jamiu Olawumi said it was unfortunate that some unscrupulous elements were going about polluting the minds of young children who were still naïve.

While warning such seditious groups to stay away from the state, he assured that students of secondary schools in the state would continue to be symbols of Nigeria’s unity at all times.