Osun: Tribunal to deliver judgment on Oyetola’s petition Friday

THE Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will on Friday, January 27, deliver judgment on the petition filed by former governor Gboyega Oyetola against Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the poll.

The Justice Tertse Kume-led panel issued the notice through the tribunal Secretary, David Umaru, on Tuesday, January 24.

Umaru stated in a short message pasted on the tribunal’s notice board that proceedings will commence by 9:00 am.

“EPT/OS/GOV/01/2022 Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola & Anor and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) & 2 ORS”.

“The tribunal will deliver judgement in the above matter on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 9am,” the notice read.

Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had challenged the outcome of the July 16 poll, won by Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), alleging irregularities and over voting in 749 polling units across ten local government areas of the state.

Parties in the matter, which include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on Friday, January 13, adopted their final written addresses after calling of witnesses and tendering of evidence before the panel.