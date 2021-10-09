24.1 C
Our government will not be distracted from addressing insecurity, corruption – Buhari

Ijeoma OPARA
President Muhammadu Buhari

NIGERIA’S President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government will not be distracted from addressing issues concerning insecurity, corruption and economy.

He said this at the passing-out parade of cadets of the 68 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna on Saturday.

“Our government will not be distracted from achieving the main thrust upon which we were elected, which is addressing the issues of insecurity, corruption and the economy,” he said.

Buhari said his administration was focused on eliminating the root causes of corruption in Nigeria through enforcement of the law.

He also said that his government was committed to improving access to education and providing quality health care services within the country.

“It is the conviction of this administration that ineffective policies for social provisioning must be redressed in our efforts to tackle the fundamental causes of corruption in our society.

“This is how best to give vent to the much-cherished values of fairness, equity and justice to the people of this nation,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding in order to create a peaceful society and attract foreign investors.

“This is a collective responsibility which will definitely yield the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said.

Buhari had risen to power in 2015 on the back of several promises including curbing insecurity, rebuilding the country’s economy and fighting corruption.

However, six years later, Nigeria has witnessed worsening insecurity and upsurge in corruption.

There as also been a downturn in the country’s economy, as an estimated seven million people were pushed in poverty in 2020, according to the World Bank.

