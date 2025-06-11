Outgoing AfDB president Adesina joins World Food Prize Foundation advisors

THE World Food Prize Foundation has appointed the outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, to its Council of Advisors.

The Foundation announced this in a statement on Tuesday, June 10.

It quoted its President, Mashal Husain, as saying that Adesina’s lifelong commitment to agricultural innovation, sustainability, and economic development across Africa makes him an extraordinary addition to the Council of Advisors.

“We are honoured to welcome him back to the Foundation in this new role,” Husain remarked.

Adesina, who serves out his second-term 10-year tenure at AfDB in September, was a 2017 World Food Prize Laureate.

He was quoted as expressing, “I am deeply honoured to join the Council of Advisors of the World Food Prize Foundation.”

He added that he looks forward to working with the Foundation to advance bold, science-driven solutions that uplift farmers, feed nations, and transform our world.

Adesina is an agriculture expert and a globally recognised Development Economist who received the 2017 World Food Prize for his more than two decades of leadership and progress.

He served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development from 2011 to 2015.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

He has been at the forefront of galvanising political will to transform African agriculture through several initiatives.

The ICIR had reported that Adesina’s tenure at the AfDB ends in September and would be succeeded by Sidi Ould Tah from Mauritania.

Meanwhile, the council of advisors, appointed by the foundation’s Board of Directors, includes former Heads of State and Government, Ministers, and leaders in food and agricultural science, education, research, and policy.

The council provides the board and staff with insights and advice on advancing the mission of the organisation and Norman Borlaug’s vision for the World Food Prize Foundation.