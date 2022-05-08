- Advertisement -
22.8 C
Abuja

2023: Group picks N100 million APC presidential forms for AfDB President Adesina

Politics and GovernanceElections
IHUOMA Chiedozie
Akinwumi Adesina
Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AFDB) File Photo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE President of African Development Bank,(AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina has joined the growing list of aspirants who have picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The One Nigeria Group, headed by Mohammed Saleh, obtained the forms on behalf of Adesina at the APC Secretariat in Abuja on Saturday, May 7.

Adesina, a strong ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo had on several occasions faulted the President Muhammadu Buhari administration on key issues affecting the economy.

For instance, in a recent retreat with senior government officials in Abuja, Adesina pointed out that the country’s challenge was revenue concentration, noting that the oil sector accounted for 75.4 per cent of export revenue and 50 per cent of all government revenue.

At the retreat, he expressed concerns that ease of doing business is still a concern in Nigeria despite numerous interventions.

“The cost of exporting 100 tons of cargo in Nigeria is $35,000  compared to $4000 dollars in Ghana,” he said at the retreat.

Meanwhile, sources at the APC nomination office, located at International Conference Centre, in Abuja, said the AfDB president would come on Monday to pick up the forms.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Ibom Air opposes suspension of flight operations

AN AIRLINE owned by the Akwa-Ibom State government, Ibom Air, has opposed the decision...
Elections

2023: Tinubu’s campaign manager dumps APC

A former federal lawmaker and Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Management Council, Abdulmumin...
Media News

IPI vows to resist attempts to undermine press freedom

THE International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has vowed to resist attempts to undermine press...
National News

2023: CBN governor says he will decide on presidential election in next few days

THE Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said he...
Crime

ICPC set to track 550 projects in 18 states

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to track...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleIbom Air opposes suspension of flight operations

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.