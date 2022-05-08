2023: Group picks N100 million APC presidential forms for AfDB President Adesina

— 1 min read

THE President of African Development Bank,(AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina has joined the growing list of aspirants who have picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The One Nigeria Group, headed by Mohammed Saleh, obtained the forms on behalf of Adesina at the APC Secretariat in Abuja on Saturday, May 7.

Adesina, a strong ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo had on several occasions faulted the President Muhammadu Buhari administration on key issues affecting the economy.

For instance, in a recent retreat with senior government officials in Abuja, Adesina pointed out that the country’s challenge was revenue concentration, noting that the oil sector accounted for 75.4 per cent of export revenue and 50 per cent of all government revenue.

At the retreat, he expressed concerns that ease of doing business is still a concern in Nigeria despite numerous interventions.

“The cost of exporting 100 tons of cargo in Nigeria is $35,000 compared to $4000 dollars in Ghana,” he said at the retreat.

Meanwhile, sources at the APC nomination office, located at International Conference Centre, in Abuja, said the AfDB president would come on Monday to pick up the forms.