2023: Tinubu’s campaign manager dumps APC

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
1min read

A former federal lawmaker and Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Management Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has announced his intention to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming less than 24 hours after he received presidential hopeful, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in his hometown, Kofa, Bebeji, Kano State.

Jibril who made this disclosure via his social media handle said he would make an official declaration on his defection from the APC within 24 hrs.

“I have done my best for APC. It is time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours Insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course.”

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Previous articleIPI vows to resist attempts to undermine press freedom

