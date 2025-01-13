Outstanding events that would shape the world of sports in 2025

FROM the FIFA Club World Cup to the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, 2025 is packed with events that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Here are some key sporting events to look out for in 2025:

Australian Open

The year will start with a load of tennis as the Australian Open will kick off in Melbourne, Australia, from Monday, January 12, to Tuesday, January 26.

The world of tennis will see how the Serbian Novak Djokovic will perform since he added Andy Murray to his coaching team. It will also be interesting to see if Djokovic will end his Grand Slam shortage.

UEFA Champions League Final

Football fans will be looking forward to the 2025 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final, which will take place at Munich’s Allianz Arena on May 31.

The UCL trophy is one of the most sought-after in Europe.

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

For lovers of beach soccer, the date to focus on is between May 1 and 11.

This is because the Beach Soccer World Cup, will take place in the serene African country of Seychelles for the first time.

Wimbledon Open

Tennis will return to Wimbledon, England, from June 30 to July 13 as the tournament stages a comeback with top-notch tennis. This year’s men’s singles competition takes on a fresh twist with the notable omission of the English favourite, Andy Murray.

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

UEFA will host its 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship in Switzerland from July 2 to July 27.

It will be a thrilling continental showdown as European women’s national teams vie for the top prize. Powerhouses like Sweden, Denmark, and Germany have already secured their spots, while other nations will battle it out in qualifying rounds to join the fray.

2025 Ryder Cup

For lovers of golf, the 2025 Ryder Cup is set to kick off at the prestigious Bethpage Black Course in New York, USA, from September 23-28.

It will bring together 24 elite golfers from Europe and the USA. The continent’s top players will face off in a battle for supremacy, with team members selected based on their outstanding performances in the PGA Tour, European Tour, and major championships, as well as captain’s picks.

FIFA Club World Cup

The enlarged FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature a 32-team format that will commence on June 15 and last till July 13, 2025, in the USA. The tournament, which will start immediately after the end of the major leagues in Europe, will be a thrilling event to watch for football fans worldwide.

Top clubs like Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter Miami, among others, will be competing in the tournament.

World Athletics Championships

The Asian country of Japan will be hosting the World Athletics Championships in September, almost a year after the Paris Olympics. The event is scheduled for September 13–21.

2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

For African football lovers, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will brighten the continent as the epic football challenge returns to Morocco for the first time since 1988.

The highly rated football tournament will be held from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco. Twenty four teams will participate in the tournament.