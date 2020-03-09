Over 100 countries have reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19—WHO

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) says 100countries have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease in Wuhan Province of China in January.



In its situation report on COVID-19 issued on Sunday, the WHO said eight new countries/territories/areas including Bulgaria, Costa Rica,Faroe Islands, French Guiana, Maldives, Malta, Martinique, and Republic of Moldova have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Globally, it said a total of 105 586 cases have been confirmed, 3656 of the cases were new while China with 80 859confirmed remains the epicentre of the disease, 46 were new cases. China also has recorded 3100deaths with 27 of them report as new cases.



The WHO has issued a consolidated package of existing preparedness and response guidance for countries to enable them to slow and stop COVID-19 transmission and save lives.

WHO is urging all countries to prepare for the potential arrival of COVID-19 by readying emergency response systems; increasing capacity to detect and care for patients; ensuring hospitals have the space, supplies and necessary personnel; and developing life-saving medical interventions.