Over 11,000 sign petition seeking UK, EU visa ban against El-Rufai

MORE than 9,000 people have signed a petition seeking for the United Kingdom and European Union to issue a travel ban against Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.

The petition lodged at Change.org, demanded that the governor be sanctioned for ‘promoting genocide, religious and political intolerance’ in Nigeria.

This is coming shortly after El-Rufai was booted off the panel of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual conference, which held between August 26 and 29, following a demand by some lawyers, who condemned the ongoing genocide in Southern Kaduna and accused the governor of passing ‘diversionary’ comments.

In the latest petition, the petitioner, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, submitted that El-Rufai is a threat to the peace and security of the country and placing a travel ban on him would help prevent him from causing mayhem in the country.

The petition has garnered 11, 179 signatures, as at the time of filing this report.

If the UK and EU authorities grant the request, it will be another ban against El-Rufai, who had already been issued a sanction in the form of a visa ban by the United States government and recently had the ban extended.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government and the United States on Wednesday held a meeting on the visa ban on some categories of Nigerians, Punch reports.

Although the official list containing names of Nigerians on the ban list is yet to be released, the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, is said to be an attempt by the Federal Government to find a resolution.